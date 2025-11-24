Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
24.11.2025 17:30:00
A Quiet AI Stock -- SuperX AI Technology (SUPX) -- Is Up Over 770% in 2025. Here's 1 Key Reason Why It's Getting Attention.
If you're bullish on the spread of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and think it will boost the prospects of many stocks, take a look at SuperX AI Technology (NASDAQ: SUPX). Plenty of investors are already bullish, and the stock has soared some 771% year to date, as of Nov. 22. That alone is a key reason why investors are checking it out.How the company describes itself might have some AI enthusiasts hyperventilating: "Building the AI Factories of Tomorrow: SuperX delivers the full-stack AI infrastructure. We aim to simplify the buildout of world-class Al Infrastructure with cost-effective solutions for our partners and customers."Sounds great, right? The company is based in Singapore, and it has an incoming CEO, Dr. Chenhong Huang, who is American. He's coming into a company that has been growing like gangbusters, with its 2025 fiscal year featuring revenue of $3.6 million, up from $2.9 million in 2024 but down from 2023's $6.1 million. (Note that these are relatively tiny numbers.)Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
