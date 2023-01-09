|
09.01.2023 17:19:00
AAMC Issues Preferred Stock to USVI Executives; CEO Preferred Stock Dividend to Include One Share of Common Stock for Every Three Shares Repurchased
Altisource Asset Management Corporation ("AAMC” or the "Company”) (NYSE: AAMC) announced that it has issued preferred stock to both Jason Kopcak, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Stephen R. Krallman, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
"The Company originally adopted the Preferred Stock Plan in 2016 to incentivize employees to become employed, align their economic interest with the Company’s success and remain employees of the Company in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Chairman of the Board, John de Jongh, Jr. "We are pleased to offer this benefit to Jason and Steve and believe this provides an efficient way to return capital to our shareholders and increase Jason’s ownership in the Company.”
Mr. Kopcak and Mr. Krallman will have the right to a preferred stock dividend when and if declared by the Company’s Board of Directors (the "Board”). The Board intends that Mr. Kopcak’s preferred stock dividend will include one share of common stock for every three shares of common stock the Company repurchases during the prior quarter.
About AAMC
AAMC is a private credit provider that originates alternative assets to provide liquidity and capital to under-served markets. We also continue to assess opportunities that could potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management’s beliefs, estimates, projections, anticipations, and assumptions. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate,” "intend,” "expect,” "may,” "could,” "should,” "would,” "plan,” "estimate,” "target,” "seek,” "believe” and other expressions or words of similar meaning. We caution that forward-looking statements are qualified by the existence of certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements.
The statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this press release only. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005655/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Altisource Asset Management Corporationmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Altisource Asset Management Corporationmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|25,54
|10,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Wochenauftakt: ATX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- DAX beendet Handelstag im Plus -- Asiens Börsen endet mit Gewinnen - Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Montag über weite Strecken freundlich, fiel zum Handelsschluss aber noch an die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte zum Wochenauftakt Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen sind am Montag von einer freundlichen Stimmung geprägt. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Montag hinzugewinnen. In Japan ruhte der Handel derweil feiertagsbedingt.