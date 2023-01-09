AAMC Issues Preferred Stock to USVI Executives; CEO Preferred Stock Dividend to Include One Share of Common Stock for Every Three Shares Repurchased

Altisource Asset Management Corporation ("AAMC” or the "Company”) (NYSE: AAMC) announced that it has issued preferred stock to both Jason Kopcak, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Stephen R. Krallman, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

"The Company originally adopted the Preferred Stock Plan in 2016 to incentivize employees to become employed, align their economic interest with the Company’s success and remain employees of the Company in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Chairman of the Board, John de Jongh, Jr. "We are pleased to offer this benefit to Jason and Steve and believe this provides an efficient way to return capital to our shareholders and increase Jason’s ownership in the Company.”

Mr. Kopcak and Mr. Krallman will have the right to a preferred stock dividend when and if declared by the Company’s Board of Directors (the "Board”). The Board intends that Mr. Kopcak’s preferred stock dividend will include one share of common stock for every three shares of common stock the Company repurchases during the prior quarter.

About AAMC

AAMC is a private credit provider that originates alternative assets to provide liquidity and capital to under-served markets. We also continue to assess opportunities that could potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

