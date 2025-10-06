06.10.2025 14:40:55

Abacus Global Management Acquires AccuQuote

(RTTNews) - Abacus Global Management (ABL) announced the acquisition of AccuQuote, a premier online life insurance brokerage company. AccuQuote offers customers quotes from multiple insurance providers through a single platform.

Abacus is confident it will achieve incremental revenue growth by leveraging AccuQuote's brand and track record. With the new integration, Abacus can use its infrastructure to monetize the thousands of monthly inquiries it receives from policyholders who may not qualify to sell their current policies.

Jay Jackson, CEO of Abacus, said, "By integrating their specialized digital insurance marketplace with our wealth management capabilities, we're eliminating traditional barriers between protection planning and asset growth."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
05.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
04.10.25 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.25 KW 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.25 September 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich, Rekord in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich in der neuen Handelswoche seitwärts, während sich auch der deutsche Leitindex auf Richtungssuche befindet. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen