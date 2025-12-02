02.12.2025 08:14:50

ABB Completes Acquisition Of Gamesa Electric's Power Electronics Business

(RTTNews) - ABB Ltd. (ABBN.SW, ABBNY), a Swiss technology company, on Tuesday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Gamesa Electric's power electronics business in Spain from Siemens Gamesa for undisclosed terms.

The company has also entered into a supply and services agreement with Siemens Gamesa.

The business generated about 145 million euros in revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30.

The acquisition adds power conversion products, including wind converters for doubly-fed induction generators, industrial battery energy storage systems, and utility-scale solar inverters.

The transaction brings approximately 400 employees across India, China, the United States and Australia, along with two converter factories in Madrid and Valencia.

The deal increases the total capacity of the company's serviceable installed base of wind converters by roughly 46 gigawatts and supports the Motion business area's profitable growth strategy.

Renewable electricity generation is forecast by the International Energy Agency to rise about 60% from 9,900 TWh in 2024 to 16,200 TWh in 2030, with renewables expected to overtake coal as the largest global power source by late 2025 or mid-2026.

Solar PV is expected to drive more than half of the increase, followed by wind at around 30%.

The deal was first announced on December 18, 2024, when the company agreed to acquire the power electronics business of Gamesa Electric. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed. The transaction was expected to close in the second half of 2025.

On Monday, ABB closed trading 0.87% lesser at CHF 57.22 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:22 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vor wenig bewegtem Start -- Asiens Märkte zurückhaltend
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich am Dienstag zunächst kaum verändert zeigen. Anleger in Fernost wagen sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen