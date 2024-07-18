ABB Q2 Profit Climbs, Orders Down; Issues Q3 View, Backs FY24 Forecast

(RTTNews) - Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd. (ANN.L, ABB) on Thursday reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to the company climbed 21 percent to $1.10 billion from last year's $906 million.

Basic earnings per share were $0.59, up 22 percent from $0.49 last year.

Operational EBITA grew 10 percent from last year to $1.56 billion, and operational EBITA margin improved 1.5 percentage points to 19 percent from prior year's 17.5 percent.

Revenues grew 1 percent to $8.24 billion from $8.16 billion a year earlier. Comparable revenue growth was 4 percent.

Orders, meanwhile, dropped 3 percent to $8.44 billion from prior year's $8.67 billion. Comparable orders were flat.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company projects sequentially higher growth rate in somparable revenues, and the operational EBITA mergin to be around 18.5 percent or slightly below.

Further, for fiscal 2024, ABB continues to expect comparable revenue growth to be about 5 percent, and operational EBITA margin to be about 18 percent.

