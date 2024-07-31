AbCellera and Lilly Expand Collaboration to Develop Antibody Medicines

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) announced today that it has expanded its existing collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to discover therapeutic antibodies for programs in immunology, cardiovascular disease, and neuroscience. The expansion builds upon the successful research collaboration established in March 2020, which included eight de novo programs for targets selected by Lilly and an exclusive license to AbCellera’s COVID-19 antibody program.

AbCellera has advanced all eight programs under the original agreement, and the licensed program resulted in emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for two COVID-19 antibody therapies co-developed by the companies.

"Lilly has been a terrific partner and is one of the most admired and innovative pharmaceutical companies in the world," said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera. "We are excited to deepen our partnership and potentially increase our impact on patients across multiple therapeutic areas.”

Under the expanded agreement, Lilly has the right to develop and commercialize therapeutic antibodies resulting from the collaboration. AbCellera has received an upfront payment, will receive research payments, and is eligible to receive downstream milestone payments and royalties on net product sales.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas, including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s engine integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize, and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may,” "will,” "could,” "would,” "should,” "expect,” "intend,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "predict,” "project,” "potential,” "continue,” "ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors are described under "Risk Factors,” "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240731236547/en/