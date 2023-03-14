|
14.03.2023 21:30:00
AbCellera Announces Two Presentations on T-Cell Engager Discovery at AACR 2023
AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced two upcoming poster presentations on its T-cell engager platform at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, to be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from April 14 to 19.
AbCellera will present the complete characterization of its panel of differentiated CD3-binding antibodies and demonstrate how it enables customized design of T-cell engagers for cancer targets. Additionally, AbCellera will present data on the discovery and characterization of antibodies against MAGE-A4, a validated peptide-MHC (pMHC) target for cancer treatment. Together, these two presentations illustrate how AbCellera’s CD3 panel integrates with its antibody discovery and development engine to streamline T-cell engager development.
Details on AbCellera’s poster presentations at AACR are as follows:
Title: Identifying T-cell engagers with optimal potency and cytokine-release profiles with a diverse panel of CD3-binding antibodies
Abstract Number: 1886
Date and Time: Monday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET
Title: Breaking barriers to access intracellular targets with T-cell engagers: Discovery of diverse, developable, and ultra-specific antibodies against a MAGE-A4 pMHC
Abstract Number: 1891
Date and Time: Monday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET
About AbCellera Biologics Inc.
AbCellera searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com
AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may,” "will,” "could,” "would,” "should,” "expect,” "intend,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "predict,” "project,” "potential,” "continue,” "ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005767/en/
