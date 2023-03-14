AbCellera Announces Two Presentations on T-Cell Engager Discovery at AACR 2023

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced two upcoming poster presentations on its T-cell engager platform at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, to be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from April 14 to 19.

AbCellera will present the complete characterization of its panel of differentiated CD3-binding antibodies and demonstrate how it enables customized design of T-cell engagers for cancer targets. Additionally, AbCellera will present data on the discovery and characterization of antibodies against MAGE-A4, a validated peptide-MHC (pMHC) target for cancer treatment. Together, these two presentations illustrate how AbCellera’s CD3 panel integrates with its antibody discovery and development engine to streamline T-cell engager development.

Details on AbCellera’s poster presentations at AACR are as follows:

Title: Identifying T-cell engagers with optimal potency and cytokine-release profiles with a diverse panel of CD3-binding antibodies

Abstract Number: 1886

Date and Time: Monday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET

Title: Breaking barriers to access intracellular targets with T-cell engagers: Discovery of diverse, developable, and ultra-specific antibodies against a MAGE-A4 pMHC

Abstract Number: 1891

Date and Time: Monday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com

