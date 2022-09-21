AbCellera Launches Second Phase of Global Headquarters Expansion to Advance Capabilities for Bringing New Medicines from Target to the Clinic

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced it has launched the second phase of its global headquarters expansion by breaking ground on its new facility in Vancouver, Canada. The 380,000-square-foot tech campus will include state-of-the-art lab and office spaces to support AbCellera’s capabilities in bringing new antibody-based medicines from target to the clinic. The expansion will accommodate the growth of AbCellera’s existing 450+ person team and the investments into forward integration of translational science, process development, and clinical manufacturing capabilities.

"With our current capabilities, we are able to find optimal clinical antibody candidates with greater precision and speed, ultimately helping our partners bring medicines to patients sooner,” said Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D., SVP, Corporate Development at AbCellera. "Upon completion of this expansion, AbCellera will stand alone in providing a fully integrated solution for partners to bring novel antibody-based medicines from target to the clinic. For many partners, integration allows them to focus resources on their core business.”

AbCellera empowers its emerging biopharma partners to advance discovery programs without having to build the underlying capabilities, teams, and infrastructure. For its large biopharma partners, AbCellera’s integrated technologies allow intractable programs to be unlocked seamlessly within a single platform.

"We are recruiting for positions across the organization and continue to attract top-tier talent who are excited to do meaningful work that helps advance innovative new medicines for patients,” said Matthew Kenning, VP, GMP Manufacturing at AbCellera. "For experienced process development and clinical manufacturing professionals, AbCellera represents a unique opportunity to apply their expertise and integrate clinical manufacturing as an essential part of the antibody discovery and development process.”

AbCellera broke ground on the first phase of its global headquarters in the heart of Vancouver — a 170,000-square-foot facility at 150 West 4th Avenue being developed in 50/50 partnership with Dayhu — in April 2021, with occupancy expected in late 2023. The second facility, which is directly adjacent to the first, is a 210,000-square-foot building at 110 West 4th Avenue. AbCellera is developing it in a 50/50 partnership with Beedie, with completion scheduled for 2025. The two facilities are located a short distance away from the site of AbCellera’s planned 130,000-square-foot clinical manufacturing facility, which was announced in June 2021.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

