04.01.2023 22:05:00
AbCellera to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2023
AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that executives from the Company will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time (5:15 p.m. Eastern Time).
A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera's Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.
About AbCellera Biologics Inc.
AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce costs, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.
