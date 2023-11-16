|
16.11.2023 22:05:00
AbCellera to Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 30, 2023
AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that management will present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, New York on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (6:30 a.m. Pacific Time).
A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.
About AbCellera Biologics Inc.
AbCellera is breaking the barriers of conventional antibody drug discovery to bring better medicines to patients, sooner. AbCellera’s engine integrates expert teams, technology, and facilities with the data science and automation needed to propel antibody-based medicines from target to clinic in nearly every therapeutic area with precision and speed. AbCellera provides innovative biotechs and leading pharmaceutical companies with a competitive advantage that empowers them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115076879/en/
