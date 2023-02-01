01.02.2023 22:05:00

AbCellera to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on February 15, 2023

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that it will present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera's Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.
AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce costs, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Source: AbCellera Biologics Inc.

