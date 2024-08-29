AbCellera to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time)

Live audio webcasts of each presentation may be accessed through links that will be posted on AbCellera's Investor Relations website. Replays of each webcast will be available through the same links following the presentations.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas, including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s engine integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

