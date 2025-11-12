Abeona Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A14VK7 / ISIN: US00289Y1073
|
12.11.2025 18:28:58
Abeona Therapeutics Shares Jump 21% On Strong Q3 Results
(RTTNews) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) shares surged 21.1 percent to $5.05 on Wednesday after the company reported a strong turnaround to profit for the third quarter.
The developer of gene and cell therapy reported a $91.6 million net income for nine months, up from a $54.4 million loss the previous year. Net income for the quarter reported a narrowed loss of $5.2 million, or $0.10 per share, as opposed to a loss of $30.3 million, or $0.63 per share, in the previous year.
With a volume of 8.8 million shares, the stock traded between $4.53 and $5.60 after opening at $4.53, which was significantly higher than its average of 1.2 million shares on the Nasdaq. Over the previous 52 weeks, Abeona has fluctuated between $3.93 and $7.54.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Abeona Therapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Abeona Therapeutics Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!