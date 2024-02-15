ABIONYX Pharma Acknowledges the Clinical Results of the Phase 3 AEGIS-II Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of CSL Behring’s Human-plasma-derived apoA-I, CSL112

Access here the full press release

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 – ABNX – PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world’s only natural recombinant apoA-I, today acknowledges that the Phase 3 AEGIS-II study evaluating the efficacy and safety of CSL Behring’s human-plasma-derived apoA-I, CSL112, compared to placebo in reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients following an acute myocardial infarction (AMI), did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint of MACE reduction at 90 days.

About CER-001

CER-001 is a novel engineered recombinant human apoA-I that was designed to mimic the structural and functional biological properties of natural, nascent HDL, also known as pre-ß HDL, and has been shown to perform all steps of the Reverse Lipid Transport pathway (RLT), the only natural pathway responsible for lipid elimination.

Administered CER-001 particles increase transient apoA-I and the number of HDL particles and promote the elimination of trapped cholesterol and lipids in tissues in the absence of LCAT enzyme for example, but also the elimination of bacterial lipid endotoxin (LPS) in the case of sepsis. HDL particles are then recognized by the liver, leading to the elimination of these transported lipids via a process called Reverse Lipid Transport (RLT).

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biotech company focused on developing innovative medicines in diseases where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. The company expedites the development of novel therapeutics through an extensive expertise in lipid science and a differentiated apoA-I -based technology platform. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving treatment outcomes in sepsis and critical care.

