ABIONYX Pharma Announces Its Strategy in Ophthalmology and New Positive Preclinical Results for the Deployment of Two Innovative Technology Platforms: Apotherapy and Biovectorization

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today announced today announced its strategy in ophthalmology and new positive preclinical results in two innovative technological platforms: apotherapy and biovectorisation.

Cyrille TUPIN, Chief Executive Officer of ABIONYX Pharma, said: "The acquisition of IRIS Pharma, one of the world leaders in Contract Research in ophthalmology, a little over a year ago, has borne fruit and has enabled us to structure a value-creating strategy based on our flagship asset, the only natural recombinant apoA-I lipoprotein in the world and one of the most advanced biomedicines. Indeed, studies with IRIS Pharma have determined the deployment of a strategy based on two technological platforms: apotherapy that means an innovative therapy based on our natural recombinant apoA-I alone, and biovectorization meaning incorporation of various active ingredients into our proprietary apoA-I complex used as a vector. The preclinical results of our biovector in ophthalmology are very promising, especially for corticoids, in order to optimise their efficacy while limiting their side effects, which are one of the major concerns in ophthalmology today worldwide."

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

