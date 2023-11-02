ABIONYX Pharma RACERS Study Data in Sepsis Presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) 2023 Annual Meeting "Kidney Week"

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world's only recombinant human apoA-1, today announced the full results of the RACERS Phase 2 clinical trial of CER-001, an apoA-1-based therapy for the treatment of sepsis, in a late-breaking clinical trial poster presentation at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2023.

Key Points from the RACERS Data:

CER-001 rapidly and significantly eliminated endotoxins, and the result was maintained (p<0.05 on days 3, 6 and 9), whereas even by day 9, patients on standard care alone showed no decreases in endotoxin levels relative to baseline.

Mortality for all patients at 30 days was 6.7% for the CER-001 group and 20.0% for patients treated with standard care alone. This represents a Relative Risk Reduction (RRR) of 65%.

Among critical care patients, mortality rates were 14.7% compared to 50.0% for patients on standard care (RRR=71%).

ICU patients treated with CER-001 were discharged earlier than patients receiving standard care, with an average ICU stay 5 days shorter than that of patients on standard care.

