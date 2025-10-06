Abivax Aktie

WKN DE: A3EWCP / ISIN: US00370M1036

06.10.2025 03:35:08

Abivax Reports Positive 8-Week Results From Phase 3 Trials Of Obefazimod In Ulcerative Colitis

(RTTNews) - Abivax SA (ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on immune regulation therapies, announced late-breaking results from its Phase 3 ABTECT 8-week induction trials at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Meeting in Berlin. The trials evaluated obefazimod for the treatment of moderate-to-severely active ulcerative colitis.

In the pooled analysis of ABTECT-1 and ABTECT-2, the 50 mg once-daily dose of obefazimod achieved a placebo-adjusted clinical remission rate of 16.4% at Week 8, successfully meeting the FDA-defined primary endpoint as well as all key secondary efficacy endpoints in both trials. Individually, ABTECT-1 showed a remission rate of 19.3% (p<0.0001), while ABTECT-2 demonstrated 13.4% (p=0.0001).

The ABTECT trials enrolled a refractory patient population, with 47% of participants having previously failed advanced therapies, including 21% with prior inadequate response to JAK inhibitors. Despite the complexity of this cohort, obefazimod was well tolerated across both the 25 mg and 50 mg doses, with no new safety signals identified. The most commonly reported treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were headache and nausea, with low rates of discontinuation due to these effects.

A total of 1,272 patients were enrolled across both trials. Importantly, no signals for serious, severe, or opportunistic infections or malignancies were observed in the pooled safety data.

Abivax announced that it will present a second late-breaking abstract on October 6.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

