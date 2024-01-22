AC Immune To Regain Global Rights To Crenezumab And Semorinemab As Deal With Roche Ends

(RTTNews) - Swiss biopharmaceutical company AC Immune SA (ACIU) announced Monday that it will regain all global rights to the anti-amyloid beta antibody crenezumab and the anti-Tau antibody semorinemab. The decision follows termination of the collaboration agreements with Roche Group (RHHBY) and its unit Genentech.

The company noted that both antibodies have been evaluated in clinical studies for Alzheimer's disease or AD. AC Immune will also regain rights to existing GMP drug-product for clinical testing as well as associated data generated under each of the agreements.

AC Immune said it will carefully review and evaluate available data sets, including the final open label extension results from the Lauriet trial when they become available and are received in full by the firm, before decisions are made on potential further development and other opportunities.

Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, said, "Regaining the global rights to crenezumab, semorinemab and the intellectual property surrounding these targets may offer alternative routes to new growth opportunities, including combination therapies. We are confident that, with full ownership and the learnings from these programs, they could be enhanced using AC Immune's proprietary next generation technologies. Later this year we will present new data to illustrate the full potential of these and other monoclonal antibody assets."

