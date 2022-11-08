Acadia Healthcare Acquires Four CTC Facilities in Georgia

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced the recent acquisition of four comprehensive treatment centers ("CTC”) from Georgia-based Brand New Start Treatment Centers. The four centers are located in separate suburbs of the Atlanta metropolitan area, each within 40 miles of the city. The transaction increases Acadia’s CTC network of medication-assisted treatment ("MAT”) program facilities to 148 locations and expands Acadia’s CTC line in Georgia.

"In recent years, the opioid crisis has continued to grow in the Atlanta area and across the country, making our CTC facilities and programs critical to the communities they serve,” said Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. "These four locations are fully operational with strong track records of positive patient outcomes. We look forward to combining our best practices to provide high quality care. We have seen firsthand that the combination of MAT with behavioral therapy and other support services can change the course of people’s lives. We will continue to invest strategically in the expansion of our CTC network to meet this essential need.”

Acadia’s CTC medication-assisted treatment programs combine behavioral therapy and medication to treat opioid use disorders. Each CTC provides a range of comprehensive substance abuse treatment support services that include medical, counseling, vocational, educational and other treatment services to help patients progress. Behavioral therapies are delivered in an array of treatment models that may include individual and group therapy, intensive outpatient, outpatient, partial hospitalization/day treatment, road to recovery and other programs.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 242 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,800 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006160/en/