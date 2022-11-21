Acadia Healthcare to Host Investor Day

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will host its first Investor Day on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in New York City.

The presentation and Q&A session will be led by Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer, and the Company’s management team. The presentation will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available to investors via a live webcast. A link to the webcast will be posted on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.acadiahealthcare.com/investors/event-calendar, and a replay will be available for 90 days.

About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 242 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,800 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

