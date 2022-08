Accelerate Diagnostics Q2 Net Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Vitro diagnostics company Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) announced Monday that net loss for the second quarter narrowed to $17.80 million or $0.23 per share from $21.67 million or $0.36 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased 39 percent to $3.86 million from $2.80 million in the same quarter last year.

