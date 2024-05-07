Accelleron Industries AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Accelleron Annual General Meeting 2024: All proposals of the Board of Directors approved



07.05.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST





BADEN, Switzerland, May 7, 2024 - The shareholders of Accelleron Industries AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting 2024.

At the 2nd Annual General Meeting of Accelleron Industries AG, shareholders approved all proposals, including the appropriation of profit for the 2023 financial year. Shareholders will receive a distribution in the form of an increased dividend of CHF 0.85 per share (previous year: CHF 0.73). The dividend is expected to be paid out on May 30, 2024.

The total amount of remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the 2024 Annual General Meeting to the 2025 Annual General Meeting and the total amount of remuneration for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2025 financial year were also approved. The amounts remain unchanged.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the partial revision of the Articles of Association. However, critical feedback on the proposed capital band led the Board of Directors to withdraw the proposal and submit a new proposal in due course. In a consultative vote, the shareholders also approved the non-financial report in the Sustainability Report 2023, which was put to a vote for the first time.

All members of the Board of Directors were re-elected for a further term of office. Oliver Riemenschneider was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors by a large majority. A total of 441 shareholders with voting rights were present in person at the Annual General Meeting of Accelleron Industries AG, and 41.77 % of the share capital entered in the share register with voting rights was represented.

ENDS





Accelleron is a global leader in turbocharging technologies and optimization solutions for 0.5 to 80+ MW engines, helping to provide sustainable, efficient and reliable power to the marine, energy, rail and off-highway sectors. Through its innovative product offerings and research leadership, the Company accelerates the decarbonization of the industries it operates in. Accelleron has an installed base of approximately 180,000 turbochargers and a network of more than 100 service stations across 50 countries worldwide (www.accelleron-industries.com).

Important data May 28, 2024 Ex-date for the dividend payment May 30, 2024 Payment of the dividend August 27, 2024 Publication of half-year report 2024

Information for the media

Images and other digital content are available at www.accelleron-industries.com.

Accelleron shares

The registered shares of Accelleron Industries AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich, under the ticker symbol "ACLN" (ISIN: CH1169360919 / Swiss security number: 116936091).



Contact for the media:

Martin Regnet

Head of External Communications and Public Affairs

media@accelleron-industries.com

Telefon: +41 79 627 63 88



Contact for investors:

Michael Daiber

Vice President Strategy & IR

investors@accelleronindustries.com

Phone: +41 79 698 6085

