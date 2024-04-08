|
08.04.2024 17:26:23
Accenture Acquires Axis Corporate For Undisclosed Terms
(RTTNews) - IT company, Accenture plc (ACN), Monday announced the completion of acquisition of Spain-based management and technology business consulting firm, Axis Corporate, for undisclosed terms.
The company said that the acquisition would help companies in Spain to re-invent their business models, by effective cost management and product development.
Casimiro Gracia, executive chairman at Axis Corporate, said, "By joining Accenture, our people can expand their skillsets and participate in new large-scale transformation programs, including around core banking and risk, with clients across the world."
Currently, Accenture's stock is trading at $333.78, up 0.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
