Accenture Acquires Cientra For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) announced Wednesday the acquisition of Cientra Techsolution, a silicon design and engineering services company, offering custom silicon solutions for global clients. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Cientra is headquartered in New Jersey, U.S. and has offices in Frankfurt, Germany as well as in Bangalore, Hyderabad and New Delhi, India. The company brings consulting expertise in embedded IoT and application-specific integrated circuit design and verification capabilities.

Cientra augments Accenture's silicon design experience and further enhances its ability to help clients accelerate semiconductor innovation required to support growing data computing needs.

Cientra brings approximately 530 experienced engineers and practitioners to Accenture's Advanced Technology Centers in India.

