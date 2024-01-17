|
17.01.2024 16:00:23
Accenture Acquires Impendi For Undisclosed Sum
(RTTNews) - Professional services company, Accenture plc (ACN) announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Impendi, a sourcing and procurement services provider, to expand its private equity capabilities.
The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.
Post-acquisition, the company expects that Impendi will bring the procurement transformation capabilities ranging from advisory to technology, and managed services to the private equity clients and their companies.
Impendi, which was founded in 2014, has approximately 130 employees across the U.S. and India.
Currently, Accenture's stock is climbing 0.21 percent, to $354 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Accenture plcmehr Nachrichten
|
12.01.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 legt am Freitagmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Accenture-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Accenture von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Accenture-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Accenture von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
29.12.23
|S&P 500-Wert Accenture-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Accenture-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
22.12.23
|S&P 500-Wert Accenture-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Accenture von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.23
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 zum Start in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.23
|Accenture chief says most companies not ready for AI rollout (Financial Times)
|
18.12.23
|Ausblick: Accenture zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)