Accenture Advances Agentic AI With Gemini Enterprise

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said it is advancing agentic AI with support for Gemini Enterprise, a new agentic platform designed to bring the full power of Google's AI to every employee and every workflow. Powered by Google Gemini models and now with Gemini Enterprise, the generative AI Center of Excellence will provide clients with the resources they need to scale and orchestrate multi-agent systems that deliver measurable business outcomes. More than 450 engineered agents built by Accenture are currently available on Google Cloud Marketplace, which will be accessible directly within Gemini Enterprise.

Accenture will expand its own internal use of Google Cloud technology by integrating Gemini Enterprise to accelerate knowledge sharing and to autonomously execute individual processes or functions.