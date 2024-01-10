Accenture Agrees To Acquire Navisite

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) on Wednesday announced its intention to acquire Navisite, a managed services provider specializing in digital transformation, based in Massachusetts.

While the terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed, Accenture claims that the addition of Navisite will enable the company to expand its application and infrastructure-managed services capabilities, thereby empowering North American clients to modernize their IT infrastructure for the AI era.

According to Manish Sharma, CEO of Accenture North America, Navisite's expertise in cloud, infrastructure, and application services will enhance the company's ability to assist clients in the adoption of new technologies and operational frameworks, unlocking the next level of business reinvention.

Furthermore, roughly 1,500 employees with over 400 cloud engineers and over 2,000 certifications from Navisite, will be joining Accenture's Infrastructure Engineering practice.