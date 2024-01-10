|
10.01.2024 18:13:25
Accenture Agrees To Acquire Navisite
(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) on Wednesday announced its intention to acquire Navisite, a managed services provider specializing in digital transformation, based in Massachusetts.
While the terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed, Accenture claims that the addition of Navisite will enable the company to expand its application and infrastructure-managed services capabilities, thereby empowering North American clients to modernize their IT infrastructure for the AI era.
According to Manish Sharma, CEO of Accenture North America, Navisite's expertise in cloud, infrastructure, and application services will enhance the company's ability to assist clients in the adoption of new technologies and operational frameworks, unlocking the next level of business reinvention.
Furthermore, roughly 1,500 employees with over 400 cloud engineers and over 2,000 certifications from Navisite, will be joining Accenture's Infrastructure Engineering practice.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Accenture plcmehr Nachrichten
|
05.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Accenture-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Accenture von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
29.12.23
|S&P 500-Wert Accenture-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Accenture-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
22.12.23
|S&P 500-Wert Accenture-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Accenture von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.23
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 zum Start in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.23
|Accenture chief says most companies not ready for AI rollout (Financial Times)
|
18.12.23
|Ausblick: Accenture zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.12.23
|S&P 500-Wert Accenture-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Accenture von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|S&P 500-Wert Accenture-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Accenture von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Accenture plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Accenture plc
|315,50
|0,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- ATX schließlich schwächer -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen. Anleger an der Wall Street hielten sich zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.