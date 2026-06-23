Accenture Aktie

Accenture für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YAQA / ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.06.2026 13:31:30

Accenture Announces $2 Bln Increase To FY26 Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) announced a $2 billion increase to its fiscal 2026 share repurchase program, bringing the total expected share repurchases to $7.5 billion. All repurchases will be completed by August 31, 2026. The company noted that the additional $2 billion is incremental to the $300 million it had already planned to repurchase for this quarter, bringing the total expected fourth quarter repurchases to $2.3 billion.

Including the increase, total planned shareholder returns for fiscal 2026 are expected to reach $11.5 billion, a more than 38% increase year-over-year. Following the expected repurchases, approximately $1 billion in additional repurchase capacity would remain available under the existing authorization. The company will request additional Board authorization in September 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Accenture shares are up 1.40 percent to $126.50.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Accenture plc

mehr Nachrichten