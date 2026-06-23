Accenture Aktie
WKN DE: A0YAQA / ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34
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23.06.2026 13:31:30
Accenture Announces $2 Bln Increase To FY26 Share Repurchase Program
(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) announced a $2 billion increase to its fiscal 2026 share repurchase program, bringing the total expected share repurchases to $7.5 billion. All repurchases will be completed by August 31, 2026. The company noted that the additional $2 billion is incremental to the $300 million it had already planned to repurchase for this quarter, bringing the total expected fourth quarter repurchases to $2.3 billion.
Including the increase, total planned shareholder returns for fiscal 2026 are expected to reach $11.5 billion, a more than 38% increase year-over-year. Following the expected repurchases, approximately $1 billion in additional repurchase capacity would remain available under the existing authorization. The company will request additional Board authorization in September 2026.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Accenture shares are up 1.40 percent to $126.50.
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