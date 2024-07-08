Accenture Buys India-based Excelmax Technologies For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) announced Monday that it has acquired Excelmax Technologies, a Bangalore, India-based semiconductor design services provider. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Excelmax provides custom silicon solutions used in consumer devices, data centers, artificial intelligence or AI and computational platforms that enable edge AI deployments. The services are offered to clients in the automotive, telecommunications and high-tech industries.

The acquisition will add Excelmax's about 450 professionals to Accenture in key areas such as emulation, automotive, physical design, analog, logic design and verification.

Karthik Narain, group chief executive-Technology at Accenture, said, "With the rapid evolution of new technologies like generative AI and the growth of connected products, more intricate, specialized chips with enhanced performance and efficiency are required. Our acquisition of Excelmax enhances our expertise across every aspect of silicon design and development-from concept to production-so we can help our clients fuel innovation and drive growth."

The latest acquisition follows the addition of XtremeEDA, an Ottawa, Canada-based silicon design services company, in 2022.