|
08.07.2024 14:24:35
Accenture Buys India-based Excelmax Technologies For Undisclosed Terms
(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) announced Monday that it has acquired Excelmax Technologies, a Bangalore, India-based semiconductor design services provider. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Excelmax provides custom silicon solutions used in consumer devices, data centers, artificial intelligence or AI and computational platforms that enable edge AI deployments. The services are offered to clients in the automotive, telecommunications and high-tech industries.
The acquisition will add Excelmax's about 450 professionals to Accenture in key areas such as emulation, automotive, physical design, analog, logic design and verification.
Karthik Narain, group chief executive-Technology at Accenture, said, "With the rapid evolution of new technologies like generative AI and the growth of connected products, more intricate, specialized chips with enhanced performance and efficiency are required. Our acquisition of Excelmax enhances our expertise across every aspect of silicon design and development-from concept to production-so we can help our clients fuel innovation and drive growth."
The latest acquisition follows the addition of XtremeEDA, an Ottawa, Canada-based silicon design services company, in 2022.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Accenture plcmehr Nachrichten
|
05.07.24
|S&P 500-Wert Accenture-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Accenture von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|S&P 500-Titel Accenture-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Accenture von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
21.06.24
|S&P 500-Titel Accenture-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Accenture von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: Das macht der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
19.06.24
|Ausblick: Accenture legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.06.24
|S&P 500-Titel Accenture-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Accenture-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Accenture plcmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Accenture plc
|276,10
|-0,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Frankreich-Wahl: US-Börsen teilweise in Rekordlaune -- ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Montag nur seitwärts. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenauftakt uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zu Wochenbeginn auf rotem Terrain.