Accenture Aktie
WKN DE: A0YAQA / ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34
|
17.11.2025 14:44:32
Accenture Invests In Alembic
(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said it has invested, through Accenture Ventures, in Alembic, an AI-powered causal marketing intelligence platform that can determine which marketing campaigns deliver a return on investment. Accenture and Alembic are entering into a strategic partnership to help clients dynamically measure marketing effectiveness and use AI-driven insights to boost revenue.
Alembic's AI-powered causal platform collects and analyzes data across multiple marketing channels and couples this with sales data. The platform identifies links between actions and outcomes, assigning an impact score for each channel or marketing event.
