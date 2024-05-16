Accenture Invests In Predictive Simulation Company Turbine

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) Thursday announced strategic investment in Turbine, a company building cell simulation platform for interpreting human biology.

Turbine's proprietary Simulated Cell platform uses machine learning to understand how human cells make decisions.

Accenture has invested in Turbine through Accenture Ventures, that invests in growth stage Deep-tech B2B start-ups.

Turbine's platform is being validated with leading pharma companies to identify promising drug targets, select patients who are most likely to benefit from therapy, and identify combination therapy regimens that can be benefitted for certain patients. This allows Turbine to suggest new treatments as well as point out drugs that are likely to fail in clinical trials.

Petra Jantzer, a senior managing director and global lead of the Accenture Life Sciences business, said, "Turbine's Simulated Cell platform has emerged as a valuable tool for global biopharma companies to gain insights into the intricacies of biological systems, which can lead to the development of targeted treatments. Our investment reflects our commitment to supporting technology and digital capabilities that drive innovation in AI-based drug discovery, all with the goal of providing more effective treatments and enhancing patient care."