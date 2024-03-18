18.03.2024 12:43:31

Accenture To Acquire Aris Group

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire Aris Group, a technology services provider focused on supporting public sector transformation across Europe. It specializes in the management of complex public sector IT projects, including systems integration, informatics and analytics, solution implementation and program management.

Based in Luxembourg, Aris Group has more than 2,330 people across Luxembourg, Belgium, and Greece primarily. It focuses on work with the European Union, including the EU Commission, its various institutions and member state organizations.

"The addition of Aris Group will expand our ability to deliver public service transformation services across Europe," said Olivier Girard, market unit lead for Accenture France & Benelux.

