|
18.03.2024 12:43:31
Accenture To Acquire Aris Group
(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire Aris Group, a technology services provider focused on supporting public sector transformation across Europe. It specializes in the management of complex public sector IT projects, including systems integration, informatics and analytics, solution implementation and program management.
Based in Luxembourg, Aris Group has more than 2,330 people across Luxembourg, Belgium, and Greece primarily. It focuses on work with the European Union, including the EU Commission, its various institutions and member state organizations.
"The addition of Aris Group will expand our ability to deliver public service transformation services across Europe," said Olivier Girard, market unit lead for Accenture France & Benelux.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Accenture plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Accenture plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Accenture plc
|348,70
|0,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsentscheid der Fed voraus: ATX unentschlossen -- DAX steigt auf neues Allzeithoch -- Wall Street kaum bewegt erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel richtungslos, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne einfährt. Die Wall Street wird am Mittwoch mit einem kaum veränderten Sitzungsstart erwartet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes standen zur Wochenmitte im Plus.