Accenture To Acquire Brazilian Creative Agency SOKO For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) announced Thursday it has agreed to acquire Brazilian creative agency SOKO. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

SOKO specializes in brand storytelling that engages audiences organically. Through proprietary methodologies and metrics, the agency, which is backed by FLAGCX, has successfully turned powerful ideas into strong brand engagement and impressions for their clients.

SOKO will become part of the world-renowned creative agency Droga5, deepening the agency's influence and relevance in Brazil while strengthening the market's creative and brand capabilities within Accenture Song—the world's largest tech-powered creative group. SOKO's team of over 300 employees will join Droga5 Sao Paulo.

The integration of SOKO into Droga5 Sao Paulo gives Accenture Song the opportunity to enhance the brand storytelling approach for its clients, tapping into Brazil's creative culture and diverse ecosystem.