22.07.2024 14:31:34
Accenture To Acquire Camelot Management Consultants - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire Camelot Management Consultants, a SAP-focused management and technology consulting firm from Germany. Camelot is a SAP partner in Germany, Austria and Switzerland with a broad client portfolio of large and midsize companies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Tobias Regenfuss, Technology lead Austria, Switzerland and Germany, Accenture, said: "With our acquisition of Camelot, we will further enhance our capabilities and services to help our clients use technology to address complex and pressing business needs and drive additional value."
