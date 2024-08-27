|
27.08.2024 09:01:55
Accenture To Acquire German Healthcare Management Consultancy 'consus.health' For Undisclosed Terms
(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said it has agreed to acquire German healthcare management consultancy consus.health. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.
Founded in 2012, consus.health has a strong presence in the German market serving more than 600 healthcare providers and hospitals. It offers services ranging from medical strategy and patient management to procurement and logistics, infrastructure management and construction planning services.
