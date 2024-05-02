Accenture To Acquire Parsionate - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire Parsionate, a data consultancy specialized in data products and modern data foundation services. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Parsionate is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, with offices in Munich, Dortmund and Hamburg as well as in the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland.

Accenture noted that the acquisition of Parsionate is the latest in a series of moves by the company to strengthen its data and AI capabilities. Parsionate's team of 130 professionals will join Accenture Technology's Data & AI group.