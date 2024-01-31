Accuray Incorporated Q2 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$9.62 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$1.87 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $107.24 million from $114.76 million last year.

Accuray Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$9.62 Mln. vs. -$1.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.10 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.05 -Revenue (Q2): $107.24 Mln vs. $114.76 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $112 - $118 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $460 - $470 Mln