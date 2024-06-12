Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
12.06.2024 14:22:55

Accuray's Precision Treatment Planning System Approved By China's NMPA

(RTTNews) - Radiation therapy company Accuray Inc. (ARAY) announced Wednesday that the Chinese National Medical Products Administration or NMPA has approved the registration dossier for the Accuray Precision Treatment Planning System or TPS.

The Accuray Precision TPS is now available for use with the CNNC-Accuray joint venture Tomo C radiation therapy system. It will provide medical care teams with a new option for delivering extremely precise and accurate radiotherapy treatments.

The company noted that the system was developed to facilitate the creation and adaptation of precise treatment plans in less time.

Suzanne Winter, president and CEO of Accuray, said, "We couldn't be more pleased about the approval of the Accuray Precision Treatment Planning System and the potential it represents, in combination with the Tomo C System, for cancer patients in China, a country which accounted for approximately 25 percent of new cancer cases diagnosed worldwide in 20201. With this approval our China joint venture can begin shipping the Tomo C System to their end customers, an important step forward in helping to address an unmet need for precision radiation therapy."

