19.09.2024 17:48:59
Achilles Therapeutics Discontinues TIL-based CNeT Program
(RTTNews) - Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) Thursday announced the discontinuation of its TIL-based cNeT program and closure of the Phase I/IIa CHIRON and THETIS clinical trials.
The company will refocus its strategy to explore further engagement with third parties who are developing alternative modalities to target clonal neoantigens for the treatment of cancers, such as neoantigen vaccines, ADCs, and TCR-T therapies.
Concurrently, the company has engaged BofA Securities as a financial advisor in the process of exploring and reviewing value-maximizing strategies.
"Our data continue to illustrate the importance of clonal neoantigens as targets and show some clinical activity, however our studies in lung cancer and melanoma have not met our goals for commercial viability. We are grateful for the support and commitment of our patients, investigators, employees and shareholders throughout this journey," said Dr Iraj Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Achilles Therapeutics. "We are actively exploring new opportunities to leverage our substantial assets and cutting-edge technology platforms. Our goal remains to drive the development of effective treatments for patients and create long-term value for our shareholders."
As of June 30, 2024, the company had $95.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.
