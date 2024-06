ACI Worldwide Board Authorizes $400 Mln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW), a mission-critical, real-time payments software maker, Thursday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $400 million in shares of its common stock.

The new approval includes $65 million remaining under the company's existing share repurchase authorization.

ACI has repurchased around 3 million shares for $106 million in the year-to-date 2024 period.

The company plans to do repurchases at management's discretion in the open market, through privately negotiated deals and through Rule 10b5-1 plans. The authorization does not expire.