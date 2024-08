ACI Worldwide Turns To Q2 Profit On 16% Growth In Revenue; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW), a provider of digital payment solutions, Thursday reported a profit for the second quarter compared with a loss last year. Revenue grew 16 percent. Results beat the Street expectations. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook. The stock is up more than 6 percent in pre-market.

ACI Worldwide posted net income of $30.89 million or $0.29 per share for the second quarter, compared with net loss of $6.71 million or $0.06 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $49.3 million or $0.47 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $0.07 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 16 percent to $373.48 million from $323.33 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $349.63 million.

For the full year, the company now expects revenue to be in the range of $1.557 billion - $1.591 billion, up from the previous outlook of $1.547 billion - $1.581 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $1.56 billion for the year.

ACI Worldwide stock had closed at $43.23, up 1.05 percent on Wednesday. It has traded in the range of $19.56 - $43.95 in the last 1 year.