26.07.2023 08:00:09
Acquisition of controlling interest of Gateway Real Estate African Limited ('GREA') and African Property Development Managers Limited ('APDM')
Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T)
ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING INTERESTS IN GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AFRICA LIMITED (GREA) AND AFRICAN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT MANAGERS LIMITED (APDM)
The board of Directors (the Board) of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited are pleased to announce the conclusion of the final phase in the acquisition of controlling interests in GREA and APDM from Gateway Africa Real Estate Limited (Gateway Partners) and Prudential Impact Investments Private Equity LLC (Prudential). Grit now owns a direct interest of 51.48% in GREA and a 78.95% shareholding in APDM. The respective remaining balances are held by the Public Investment Corporation of South Africa (PIC).
GREA successfully completed several developments during the three-phase acquisition timeframe which has materially derisked the transaction for Grit shareholders. Notable project deliveries include:
The financial results of GREA and APDM are to be consolidated with Grits and are expected to have a positive impact on both the value of reported investment properties, Group LTV and future growth rates and income distributions to the Group.
Bronwyn Knight, CEO of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, commented:
Concluding the acquisition of controlling interests in GREA and APDM are significant milestones towards our Grit 2.0 vision of setting global benchmarks in Africa. The acquisitions support Grit's ongoing transition towards a more resilient, accretive and African impact focussed asset base. These are expected to deliver value creation and growth opportunites in net asset value and income to the benefit of all our stakeholders, including the people of Africa.
Grit additionally gains access to GREAs substantial pipeline of accretive development opportunities while the controlling interest in APDM provides Grit with an opportunity to earn substantial development and asset management fees from internal, joint venture partners and third-party clients."
Further detail on Phase 3 of the acquisition of controlling interests in GREA and APDM:
Phase 3 of the acquisition, whereby Grit acquired Gateway Partners remaining 13.61% interest in GREA and 1% interest in APDM for a combined cash payment of USD33.9 million, became unconditional and share transfer was lodged, following receipt of the Mauritius Prime Ministers Office consent which was the final condition precedent.
Additionally, Grit has acquired a 2.85% interest in GREA from Prudential for USD5.5 million.
Immediately after these acquisitions, and prior to the vesting of the APDM incentive, Grit owns 51.48% of GREA and a 78.95% shareholding in APDM.
Across the three phases, Grit has paid an aggregate of USD77.6 million for the total increased 31.50% shareholding in GREA, settled through a combination of cash and share issuance (covered under the prospectus and circular issued in Q4 2021).
Details of Phase 3 of the transaction
The Gross Assets the subject of the transaction are USD174.1 million.
The profits attributable to the transaction are USD2.9 million.
Gross Assets the subject of the transaction are US$0.01 million.
Grit now has the ability to direct additional activities in GREA that are expected to create value, including:
The management team and staff have become employees of the Group and are now participants of the Grit long-term incentive plan.
By Order of the Board
26 July 2023
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
NOTES:
Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.
The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.
The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR))
Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group
Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile and Lynette Finlay+.
(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)
Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited
Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP
Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited
SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd
UK Transfer secretary: Link Assets Services Limited
Mauritian Sponsoring Broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd
This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GG00BMDHST63
|Category Code:
|ACQ
|TIDM:
|GR1T
|LEI Code:
|21380084LCGHJRS8CN05
|Sequence No.:
|260103
|EQS News ID:
|1688071
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
