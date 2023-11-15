ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Acquisition of Target Holding GmbH: ALSO strengthens position as a leading technology provider in Austria



15.11.2023 / 06:58 CET/CEST





Emmen, Switzerland, 15 November 2023 PRESS RELEASE

Acquisition of Target Holding GmbH:

ALSO strengthens position as a leading technology provider in Austria



Target, a value-add IT provider founded 47 years ago, is the clear market leader for Apple products in Austria. As an authorized service provider, the company also provides various additional offers for its customers. The focus is on SMBs, demonstrating Apple’s strength in not just the consumer, but also in the commercial sector.

The company is a perfect addition to the existing ALSO portfolio. The acquisition, which is still subject to the standard regulatory approvals, and the associated further expansion of its ecosystem will make the Technology Provider one of the market leaders in Austria.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): “With this acquisition, we can offer our customers even greater added value. The latest AI applications require powerful devices to process the huge amounts of data. Apple products with their new M3 processors play an important role in this. We will continue to drive growth and success in the region.”

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry and is currently active in 30 countries in Europe and through partners in a total of 144 countries worldwide. Through our webshop and the cloud, we offer around 120,000 potential resellers access to products and services from more than 700 manufacturers in over 1,450 product categories. The cloud offering ranges from providing as-a-service based IT to digital platforms such as IoT, AI, virtualisation and cybersecurity. Our experts support channel partners in developing hybrid IT solutions. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company offers all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For further information, please visit: https://also.com.

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent consulting and investment company that is fully family-owned. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programmes to increase corporate value. The Droege Group combines its family-owned corporate structure and capital strength in a family equity business model. The group invests its own equity in “special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With its guiding principle “Execution - by the book”, the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. The Droege Group pursues a focused investment strategy that is oriented towards long-term megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years, the Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in national and international markets and is active in 30 countries. For further information, please visit: https://droege-group.com.