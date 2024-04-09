Acrivon To Privately Place $130 Mln Of Shares; Stock Soars In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV), a firm focused on precision oncology medicines, announced on Tuesday that it has inked a deal for private investment in public equity or PIPE with certain investors to sell 8,235,000 shares at $8.50, a premium to the closing price on April 8.

The deal also includes pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 7,060,000 shares at $8.499 per pre-funded warrant. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.001 per share.

Acrivon projects gross proceeds of around $130 million from the oversubscribed PIPE, expected to be closed on April 11.

Peter Blume-Jensen, CEO of Acrivon, said: "With this funding, we are well positioned to continue the advancement of our lead clinical asset, ACR-368, currently in registrational-intent Phase 2 trials, as well as our preclinical pipeline including ACR-2316, our internally-discovered, novel WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor and our recently declared cell cycle regulatory program with an undisclosed target."

The drug maker also intends to use the proceeds to fund research and development to broaden its use and applications of its AP3 platform, to leverage its vast proprietary data sets through AI and machine learning, and for other general corporate purposes.

The private placement is being led by a new American healthcare and life sciences investor and includes other new and key existing investors, including RA Capital Management, Perceptive Advisors, Paradigm BioCapital, Sands Capital, and others.

ACRV was trading up by 72% at $10.18 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.