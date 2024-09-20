|
20.09.2024 14:19:12
Actinium Announces Publication Of Phase 3 SIERRA Results Of Iomab-B - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) announced the publication of the Phase 3 SIERRA results of Iomab-B. The trial met the primary endpoint of durable Complete Remission of 6-months following initial complete remission after bone marrow transplant with high statistical significance. A significant improvement in Event Free Survival was also achieved. SIERRA did not meet the secondary endpoint of overall survival on an intent to treat basis analysis.
On August 05, 2024, Actinium announced that after concluding both its clinical and Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls interactions with the FDA regarding the BLA pathway for Iomab-B, the FDA determined that demonstrating an overall survival benefit in a randomized head-to-head trial is required for a BLA filing, and the SIERRA trial alone will not be adequate for BLA filing.
Sandesh Seth, CEO, said: "We look forward to completing our interactions with the FDA to finalize the specifics of the additional Phase 3 randomized trial and working to secure a U.S. partner for Iomab-B.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Actinium Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Actinium Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.