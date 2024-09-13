|
action press is the official provider of images and videos of the wedding of Boris Becker and Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro
Through this partnership, action press will distribute the unique and unforgettable moments of this special event, photographed by the BRAVE agency to national and international television stations, media houses, publishers and digital platforms. Boris Becker's wedding not only promises to be a private event, but will also be the focus of a global audience due to the international fame of the former tennis star.
“We are proud to have received the trust of Boris Becker and his management to capture and distribute these special moments,” explains Ulli Michel, Managing Director of action press. “Our decades of experience and our international network enable us to meet the high demand for exclusive images and videos of such an important event.”
Over the years, action press, one of the world's leading photo agencies, has established itself as a reliable partner for images of major events. With a global network of photographers and a strong digital presence, action press ensures that the highlights of Boris Becker's wedding will reach a worldwide audience. The cooperation with the BRAVE agency, which is part of the SPORTFIVE network, guarantees worldwide media distribution of the wedding photos.
action press gives interested media and partners the opportunity to acquire the exclusive material via a bidding process. This procedure enables selected buyers to obtain exclusive access to the coveted footage at an early stage and use it for their reporting.
About action press:
Every day, up to 80,000 photos from over 5,000 photographers and 130 partner agencies from 120 countries are processed and indexed according to the highest editorial standards. With 200 million photos, action press is one of the largest image databases in the world. The share capital of action press AG amounts to 22.05 million euros. The shares of action press AG are traded on the open market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange under WKN A3ESE3 (ISIN DE000A3ESE35).
