Addex Therapeutics Q1 Net Loss Widens, Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd. (ADXN) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net loss widened to 3.087 million Swiss francs from last year's loss of 2.407 million francs.

Net loss per share was 0.03 franc, compared to loss of 0.04 franc a year ago.

The latest results were hit by net loss from discontinued operations of 2.352 million francs, compared to prior year's loss of 2.037 million francs.

On a continuing operations basis, net loss was 735 thousand francs, compared to loss of 370 thousand francs primarily due to reduced income and increased G&A.

Loss per share from continuing operations remain stable at 0.01 euro.

Income for the quarter dropped to 235 thousand francs from prior year's 502 thousand francs.

Further, Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex, said, "Building on the recent Neurosterix transaction, which extended our cash runway beyond 2026 and will accelerate the development of a portfolio of preclinical programs, we anticipate selection of drug candidates under the agreement with Indivior by the end of the second quarter of 2024."

