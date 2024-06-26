Additional works in the construction contract in Estonia (recreation complex in Valgamaa)

On 25 June 2024, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, signed an addendum for the additional works under the construction contract with Jalaka Kinnisvara OÜ, with which the value of the previously concluded construction contract exceeded 3 million euros, i.e. the limit of the contract that shall be publicly notified.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will build under the agreement a recreation complex in Lauküla, Valga county. The value of the contract is 3.5 million euros, plus value added tax. The deadline for the completion of the works is October 2024.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Additional information: Mr. Juhan Varik, director of South-Estonian department of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

