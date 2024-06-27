Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
27.06.2024 02:57:16

Addus HomeCare Prices Public Offering Of 1.50 Mln Shares At $108.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS), a provider of home care services, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1.50 million shares of common stock at the public offering price of $108.00 per share.

Addus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 225,000 additional shares of Common Stock on the same terms and conditions.

The company expects the gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, to be $162 million, excluding any proceeds from the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares from the company.

Addus plans to use about $81.4 million of the net proceeds it receives from the offering for the repayment of all indebtedness outstanding under its credit facility and the remainder for general corporate purposes, including the company's previously announced acquisition of the personal care assets of Gentiva and any future acquisitions or investments.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Addus HomeCare Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Addus HomeCare Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Addus HomeCare Corp 105,00 -4,55% Addus HomeCare Corp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX knapp im Plus -- DAX höher -- Asiens Märkte schlossen im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich fester in der Freitagssitzung. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen