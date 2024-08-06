06.08.2024 07:10:21

Adecco Q2 Results Down; Sees Sequentially Higher Margin, Flat Revenues In Q3

(RTTNews) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a Swiss provider of human resources solutions, reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders fell 6 percent to 58 million euros from last year's 62 million euros.

Basic earnings per share were 0.35 euro, down 7 percent from 0.37 euro a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were 0.64 euro, compared to 0.67 euro a year ago.

Operating income fell 4 percent from last year to 113 million euros, and EBITA excluding one-offs dropped 3 percent to 179 million euros.

Revenues dropped 3 percent to 5.84 billion euros from last year's 6 billion euros. Organically, revenues fell 2 percent in challenging markets.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company projects revenue developments to be similar to the preceding second-quarter period, on a year-on-year organic TDA basis.

In the third quarter, the company expects its gross margin to improve sequentially, in line with normal seasonality.

